Although pulling on the boots again has not been ruled out for the evergreen midfielder after moving into coaching.

Doyle has today been unveiled as Notts County’s assistant head coach on a permanent basis.

He will work under boss Ian Burchnall, who he assisted in the role on a temporary basis at the end of the campaign.

The Magpies were unable to claim a Football League return after losing to Torquay in the National League play-off semi-finals.

Doyle himself made 39 appearances and scored once for the non-league club in the 2020-21 season.

Now, after 843 career appearances, the skipper is entering the club’s backroom as his football focus heads into a new direction.

Although he will re-register as a player and remain available should he be required in an emergency.

Doyle, of course, remains fondly regarded at Fratton Park after leading the Blues to the 2016-17 League Two title under Paul Cook.

Weeks later he left to join Coventry, after becoming frustrated over delays in offering him a fresh deal.

The former Sheffield United man made 97 appearances and scored three times during his two Pompey seasons.

Of those three goals, the most memorable was the stunning left-foot volley in a 3-1 victory at Accrington in March 2016.

He later helped Coventry to promotion through the play-offs, while joined Notts County in January 2019.

However, he still had playing duties to fulfil with the Magpies, while the Blues instead employed Danny Cowley as head coach.

