'It's a dream': Delighted ex-Bristol City youngster on why Portsmouth and Derby have got him pinching himself

Ryley Towler savoured another Pompey landmark and declared: I’m living my dream.

Neil Allen
Neil Allen
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Blues shared a 1-1 draw at Derby on Saturday in their penultimate game of the season, with 31,734 present at a packed Pride Park.

It represented the biggest crowd the 20-year-old has played in during a 40-match Football League career.

Earlier in the season, he was on loan at AFC Wimbledon – now he’s playing at the home of the Rams, racking up his 19th outing for Pompey.

And the former Bristol City defender was pinching himself as his career continues to flourish.

He told The News: ‘That has got to be the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of – and to also get a decent point is something to take away.

‘When I played my (five) first-team games for Bristol City it was during Covid, so there were no fans inside the stadium. These are the sort of crowds you want to play in front of this every week.

‘To be fair, you zone out when you’re out there. Don’t get me wrong, when the ball goes out of play you see it, you realise it’s big attendances, which we see at Fratton Park every week where the fans are absolutely brilliant.

Ryley Towler is revelling in League One playing in front of crowds of 31,734, which were present for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Pride Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesRyley Towler is revelling in League One playing in front of crowds of 31,734, which were present for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Pride Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Ryley Towler is revelling in League One playing in front of crowds of 31,734, which were present for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Pride Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Every game you focus on your job and what you’ve got to do, naturally you zone it out, everything outside of that you ignore.

‘It’s a dream to play football every day, you can’t get much better than that, and I want to play this every week.

‘I've got to keep working, keep my head down, and that will help me play more games like this.’

Colby Bishop opened the scoring for Pompey in the first half with his 24th goal of the campaign, with substitute James Collins levelling in the 71st minute.

Towler started the 1-1 draw in the centre of defence alongside Di’Shon Bernard, before replaced in the 84th minute by Clark Robertson having been on a yellow card.

Although his focus was on the game, he couldn’t help but hear of the impressive support provided by the 3.120 away following.

He added: ‘Pride Park is a brilliant stadium, our fans were fantastic with non-stop singing.

‘I could hear them, they were so loud. To play in front of that every week is a fantastic feeling.’

