Bailey Wright. Picture by FRANK REID

The man John Mousinho was eyeing to boost his defence last month eventually agreed a loan move to Championship side Rotherham United from Sunderland.

But things didn’t go well for the Australian international on his bow against Sheffield United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright was introduced in the 69th minute as he came on for Grant Hall with the game evenly poised.

But just 30 seconds later the 30-year-old was left concussed after challenging for a header, leading to a stoppage in play.

Wright was then substituted for Wes Harding and will go through the required concussion protocols, which will likely see him next Saturday’s trip to Blackpool.

Millers boss Matt Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser he was pleased the right action was taken for Wright’s safety.

He said: ‘There is a protocol to go through with the medics in the next seven days or however long it takes.

‘We'll probably be without him next weekend.’

‘I was pleased we made the right decision and took Bailey off. We just have to make sure he's safe.

‘A lot of teams and managers haven't done the right thing in terms of the concussion protocol with their players.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright’s new Rotherham team-mate Ollie Rathbone took a slightly less sympathetic approach when speaking about what the former Bristol City man endured.

The midfielder quipped the centre-half could at least reflect on a flawless 30-second display.