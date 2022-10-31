As it stands, the injury-hit Blues are unable to call back loanees Liam Vincent, Toby Steward and Alfie Bridgman to feature in tomorrow night’s final group match with AFC Wimbledon.

Players on window-to-window loans in non-league football are permitted to return to parent clubs to play in the competition, before resuming loan duties.

However, for those on youth loans, going back would automatically end their loan spell.

The situation has frustrated Danny Cowley, who sees Tuesday night’s fixture as an ideal opportunity to aid the ongoing development of Vincent (Hampton & Richmond), Steward and Bridgman (both Bognor).

Instead the trio are not allowed to take part – and Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen is to raise the issue with the Football League in the push for change.

Cowley told The News: ‘If players go to the National League on a window-to-window loan then they’re allowed to come back and play in the Papa John’s Trophy.

‘However, if it’s a youth loan then they can’t.

Football League rules state that Alfie Bridgman is unable to return from Bognor to feature for Pompey in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That really is a ridiculous rule. The loan rules are meant to be in place so we can help young players develop.

‘There would be nothing better to call them back so they can play for Pompey in this competition and continue their development – but we can’t.

‘To be fair to Liam, he has a game on the same night for Hampton & Richmond, so it’s a little different.

‘But the boys at Bognor – Toby and Alfie – could easily come back and play as there’s no match for them there. However, the rules don’t allow us to do that.

‘I know Andy Cullen has – or is in the process of – communicated with the EFL to see if we can find a better solution moving forward.

‘As a country, our aim is to help young people develop in the game, so it’s crazy we have rules in place which actually stops that.

‘For me, all rules should be in place for a reason – and I just can’t see the reason for this.

‘We are bringing it up with EFL. I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault, we are not blaming anyone, but sometimes these things get overlooked, and then it’s for the clubs to highlight the problem.

‘And I am sure we’re not the only ones that feel like this.’

Meanwhile, other youngsters, Harry Jewitt-White and Dan Gifford, can feature against Wimbledon.

Jewitt-White’s loan at Gosport was scheduled to expire today, having made six appearances for the Southern League Premier Division South team.

While Gifford, who returned from a frustrating loan spell with National League South side Weymouth in October, has recently recovered from a calf problem.

Cowley added: ‘I don’t think the EFL can amend the rules during the season, so we anticipate it could be changed for next year.

‘Part of the Papa John's Trophy success has been that a lot of young players have the opportunity to play in a senior cup competition against senior players.