Despite admitting it’s a ‘tough one’ to put your finger on exactly, the left-back suggested the club’s playing budget could be the reason why Championship football has proved elusive in recent seasons.

The Blues are currently in their sixth term as a third-tier side following their promotion from League Two in 2017.

They’ve reached two play-off semi-finals since then – both of which involved Brown.

‘But the past two seasons have seen Pompey struggle to keep pace in the promotion race as they’ve finished eighth and 10th respectively.

There’s renewed hope this term, with Danny Cowley’s new-look side fourth in the table with a game in hand on those above them.

According to Brown, though, the finances available in recent seasons – compared to other clubs – have held the Blues back.

The now AFC Wimbledon defender offered his verdict while appearing on the latest episode of the Inside The Changingroom podcast.

Former Pompey defender Lee Brown

When asked why Pompey have struggled to return to the Championship, he replied: ‘It’s a tough one.

‘The club itself is a massive club, the fan base is humongous.

‘They’re getting 18,000 every week, they’ve got such a great support down there.

‘But do they have the budget to match that? I’m not too sure.

‘Look, they’ve always been at the top end of the league, it’s just that final little push which you might need to give to them to get them over the line.

‘Fingers crossed this is the year for them and they’ll get out of it eventually.’

Pompey have adopted a tight-lipped approach when it comes to budgets ever since Tornante – who are currently spending £11.5 redeveloping Fratton Park – bought the club in 2017.

However, it’s always been their intentions to run the club in a self-sustainable manner.

Prior to this summer, extra money was made available for the signings of Joe Morrell and Denver Hume, along with the loan arrivals of Miguel Azeez and Mahlon Romeo.

Meanwhile, speaking to The News in September, Blues chief executive Andy Cullen insisted Pompey were spending their finances a lot more wisely now, with the club seeing better value for money for their outlay.

When asked to reflect on his time at Fratton Park, Brown added: ‘I felt we had a bit of success at Portsmouth – obviously winning the Checkatrade (Trophy) and we had runs where we were top of the league at Christmas and 13 points clear.

‘We always finished in the play-offs and were fighting at the top end of the league for the whole time I was there, really.

‘We were quite unlucky not to get promoted.’

Brown, who left the Blues in January 2022 after 131 appearances in three-and-a-half years, continued: ‘I loved my time at Portsmouth.

‘It’s a fantastic city and loved every minute I was there.

‘Playing in front of those fans most weeks was incredible.

‘I had the privilege to captain the club for a long period of time, and you know what, it’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic football club.’

