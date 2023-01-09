Yet with almost 20 years in coaching, the Blues’ caretaker boss recognises that job uncertainty is part of the profession he loves.

Promoted from the role of first-team coach, Bassey will oversee his second Pompey match when they travel to Bolton on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) in the quarter-finals of the Papa John Trophy.

It’s a position he holds indefinitely, while Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes close in on Danny Cowley’s replacement as head coach.

However, Bassey admits he doesn’t know whether there will still be a Fratton Park job for him after fulfilling his caretaker stint.

He told The News: ‘There has been no indication of my future, I am employed by Pompey until told otherwise. Whether that’s a week, a month, a year, I don’t know.

‘That’s just how football is, we have to get on with it. In the meantime, I must try to do the best I can for Pompey and the players – and see where it gets us.

‘The uncertainty probably affects my wife more than me. I have been around long enough and am big and ugly enough to know what it is.

Caretaker boss Simon Bassey embraces Michael Morrison following Pompey's admirable 1-0 defeat at Premier League Spurs in the FA Cup. Picture: IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

‘My wife would like a little more security in planning and stuff like that. At this level, where I have come through, there’s no money and pay-offs floating around, so it’s not like you can afford to not work for very long.

‘Once you choose to be in football, you are five games from the sack, then you have to find another job. I know how it works.

‘If you don’t like it, then don’t get in it. Well, I’m in it, I like it and I don't like getting sacked – but will deal with it if that comes.’

Not since Gary Waddock in April 2015 has a Pompey caretaker been in charge for two or more matches.

Now, approaching eight years later, Bassey will also reach that landmark.

He added: ‘There will be a lot of (managerial) applicants for sure, a lot of people will want to work for a fantastic football club like this.

‘Knowing Andy (Cullen), the owners and Rich, it will be a thorough process, they won’t rush into anything and, ultimately, my job is to try to put us in the best position before they decide what route they’re going to take.

