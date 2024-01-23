Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has emerged Pompey have suffered yet another injury blow - although the latest loss has gone entirely under the radar.

Ben Stevenson last featured for the Blues as a late substitute in the New Year’s Day victory over Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Considering the peripheral nature of his time at Fratton Park, few have raised concerns over his squad absence in the three subsequent League One matches.

Ben Stevenson is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportImages

However, it turns out the former Coventry man is actually sidelined with a knee injury at present.

Sustained during training several weeks ago, the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) damage to his knee will continue to rule Stevenson out for up to six more weeks.

It adds up to more frustration for the midfielder, who has featured 10 times and scored once since his summer arrival from Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho told The News: ‘Ben is injured, he has damaged his LCL in his knee, so will be out for another 4-6 weeks.

‘It’s indicative of where we are with a couple of injuries at the moment. He did it innocuously in training in a challenge, it’s a bit of an unfortunate one.

‘It’s another one, it has been one of those seasons, we’ve got to make sure we deal with it.’

Stevenson signed a two-year Fratton Park deal in June, representing the second time Rich Hughes had recruited him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has found regular football hard to come by, with Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Alex Robertson having been preferred in the holding central midfield roles.

Stevenson’s sole League One start this season arrived against Port Vale in October, with Robertson suspended and Pack injured.

Although he started all four of the Blues’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy matches along with both of their Carabao Cup fixtures.

In terms of midfield options, Tom Lowery has returned to fitness since the turn of the year and impressed having been named in Pompey’s line-up for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad