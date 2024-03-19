Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Whyte admits he has found life at Pompey ‘tough’ without his young family by his side.

And the winger believes the ongoing absence of his loved ones has contributed towards a low-key start to a disappointing Blues career to date.

Whyte’s partner and two children are currently in his native Belfast, having not followed him to the south coast following a July switch from Cardiff.

Gavin Whyte admits he has found life 'tough' without his family around him. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

His son Teddy was born in Northern Ireland six months ago, while daughter Lily attends school there, leaving the ex-Oxford United man on his own living in Emsworth.

On the pitch, he has struggled to fire for Pompey under former team-mate John Mousinho, despite 28 appearances and one goal.

Now the Northern Ireland international has lifted the lid on one of the factors behind his Blues struggles.

Whyte told The News: ‘I’m not sure why it hasn't worked out for me so far. Probably confidence, everything being stop-start, it could be a lot of things, but I’m just trying to work hard.

‘No-one really knows what's going on, but my family are back in Belfast. That has been a bit tough for me as well, but we’re footballers at the end of the day, we have a job to do.

‘They have been there since the summer. We had Teddy six months ago, but when my missus fell pregnant she moved back to get some support. It has been good for her, she’s had some family time back home, getting some help, and is good.

‘So I live on my own in Emsworth, which is a nice wee area.

‘My mum comes over a lot and stays for weeks on end, she helps around the house, cooks for me, cleans, it’s good to have some company as well. She does everything for me, she always has, that’s mums for you!

‘I’m close with Terry (Devlin) and we always do stuff when I’m a little bored, it has been good for me having him here too.

‘I have probably become used to being away from my family. I came over to England six years ago and was by myself for the first 12 months, which was tough as well.

‘But we’re footballers, you’ve got to get on with it. I love being here, I don’t mind being by myself, when I get bored I just text one of the boys and we go and do stuff.

‘My partner has been over every chance she can get when my daughter is off school and they are probably going to move back in September.

‘You have to be upbeat. I’m happy to be here, and am always smiling. It has been a good season for the team, so I’m just trying to contribute.’

Peterborough represented only his third squad appearance in the Blues’ last 10 matches, having fallen out of favour.

However, Callum Lang’s injury absence has now prompted his introduction off the bench in successive matches - with his London Road contribution proving priceless.

Whyte added: ‘It has been hard not playing regularly, but I’ve got used to it.

‘At Cardiff I didn’t play as much as I would have liked, but footballers always want to play every game - and sometimes when we don’t it is a bit tough.