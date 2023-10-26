Abu Kamara was handed his seventh successive start on Pompey's left wing in Tuesday night's goalless draw at Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nonetheless, by rolling back the years, the Norwich loanee has established himself as a mainstay for table-topping Pompey.

The 20-year-old has started nine of the Blues’ last 10 games on the left flank, emerging as a preferred option ahead of Gavin Whyte, Jack Sparkes and the injured Anthony Scully.

It’s a position where he last featured at the age of 10 – before the Canaries converted him into a right winger or striker.

Now Kamara’s blossoming after being reunited with the role, representing the Blues in all 18 of their matches this term and weighing in with two goals and three assists.

But, by his own admission, it’s not his most effective position.

Kamara told The News: ‘I find it weird dribbling on the side of my foot. I haven’t played regularly as a left winger since the age of 10-11.

‘That used to be my position, but, ever since then, I haven't played there. There was once last season, but normally I’ve featured on the right or down the middle, so playing on the left again feels a bit strange, although I’m adapting.

‘That goal against Gillingham showed what I’m used to, from the right I like drifting inside the full-back and bending it with my left foot. Now I’m on the left wing it feels a bit restricted, but it’s all about practising in that position so I can get better at it.

‘My first Pompey game there was Leyton Orient, it just felt so weird and so new that I didn't know what to do on the ball, so I’ve been working on the training ground to get used to playing on that side.

‘After being a left winger when younger, I began to drift between left-back with a licence to get forward and in the number 10. Then, in my scholar years, they changed me to a striker, getting in behind.

‘I played in a two up front, mainly the one behind the striker, or up front on the right, and scored quite a few goals.

‘Although last season against Leeds in the under-21s I briefly switched to the left wing because they brought a couple of first-teamers down such as Adam Idah and Daniel Sinani.

‘I’m still learning what sort of things I can do on the left, but I feel to get the best out of me I need to be central, getting on the ball more, or probably on the right where I am more comfortable.’

Kamara made three substitute appearances for Norwich at the tail-end of last season.

But the need for regular first-team football to bolster his development saw the attacker arrive at Fratton Park on a season-long loan.

He added: ‘Getting game time playing on the left isn’t so bad, I’m having a lot of game time so am really enjoying it. I would rather play than not play!