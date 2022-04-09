Ronan Curtis is one of five players recalled to Pompey's side at Cheltenham this afternoon. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Blues have taken three points from their last four matches to drop out of the play-off frame - yet have lost one in 11.

For this afternoon’s trip to Cheltenham, there are recalls for Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tyler Walker, Ronan Curtis and Mahlon Romeo.

Dropping to the bench are Clark Robertson, George Hirst, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means Sean Raggett takes over the captaincy from Robertson.

Meanwhile, a back problem rules Denver Hume out of the 18-man squad, with Jay Mingi coming onto the bench as his replacement.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Carter, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Williams, Harness, Curtis, O’Brien, Walker.