And the Pompey boss made it clear he’s not prepared to accept away sides coming to Fratton Park and calling the shots.

That’s after Mousinho took issue with the visitors placing towels around the pitch on Saturday to aid them with long throws.

That led to a stoppage of a couple of minutes in the first half the 1-0 loss, as the 36-year-old spoke with referee Ben Toner and the offending towels were retrieved.

Mousinho admitted it may have seemed a minor thing to take issue with, but he would’ve regretted not saying anything if the visitors scored from a throw.

The head coach also wanted it known he won’t have away sides getting away with trying to gain an edge on his team’s patch.

He said: ‘It’s Fratton Park and other teams can’t come and put what they want around the touchline.

‘You just can’t, I don’t think, and the towels clearly didn’t go back out.

John Mousinho. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

‘I think the rule is if the home side put the towels out they have to be accessible to both sides.

‘I don’t think it’s up to away sides to come and do whatever they want here.

‘I know it seems a petty one, I get that.

‘But I don’t think we should accept other sides doing that, thankfully we didn’t.

‘I know there was a bit of amusement among the crowd, but sometimes those tiny things make a difference.

‘If they’d scored off a long throw I would have been kicking myself.

‘It does seem a bit trivial and we don’t want to get carried away with it.

‘I guess looking back it’s a bit of amusement early in the game.’

Joe Pigott was a surprise inclusion, as he started his first game under Mousinho and produced a decent showing.

It showed the Ipswich loanee is part of his thinking - and the Pompey boss said that will remain the case moving forward this term.

He added: ‘Joe’s probably been unlucky.

‘He’s maybe a victim of changing shape and playing one up front.

‘With the form of Colby over the past 12 games, it’s been really difficult for him to get into the side.

‘Whenever I’ve called on him, playing that position, he’s done really well.

‘He scored that goal at Fleetwood without having much to do.

‘Then when he’s come on in games he’s made a difference.