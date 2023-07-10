That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the upcoming campaign will be critical in the progression of his career.

The 20-year-old has spent two years at Fratton Park but is yet to register a first-team outing for the Blues in all competitions.

Instead, the young defender has spent time on loan at Maidstone United, Hampton and Richmond and most recently Worthing, where he enjoyed a successful stint in the National League South.

Although the youngster is being assessed by the head coach ahead of the new campaign, it remains to be seen whether he will be sent out on loan or stay at PO4 next term.

And – according to Cross – the upcoming season is critical in his current development at Fratton Park.

Speaking on the latest Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘It’s going to be a make or break season for Liam Vincent. I think he’s into the last season of his deal now but he’s one that has been spoken about having potential.

Liam Vincent

‘As it stands, Pompey currently have four at left-back in Sparkes, Ogilvie, Hume and Vincent. We know Hume is likely to be moving on, which for the player and the club is the most beneficial outcome.

‘It’s interesting because I think they see Vincent as someone who could be played further forward.

‘He was utilised on the right of a 4-3-3 last week and he looked good and looked Pompey’s best player against FC Europa. I know it was a low bar in that game but he was the standout for me.

‘He looks to be physically developing as well, he’s a good size, very athletic, a ball carrier, he’s good on set pieces and he’s fitting his arsenal to make a career for his game.

‘Now, he needs to settle down and Pompey do see him playing further forward and that could be the best way for him.

‘It’s a big season for him. It might well be a loan certainly over the first half of the campaign for development. Whether his long-term future is at Pompey, it’s a really critical period.