And that August 5 curtain-raiser with Bristol Rovers marks the start of three home matches in the Blues’ opening four league fixtures.

The mere presence of the ever-outspoken Barton should ensure a powder keg atmosphere, particularly on the opening-day of a Pompey campaign.

It also represents a south-coast reunion for Rovers striker John Marquis, who netted 11 goals for them last season.

This morning’s fixture announcement presents John Mousinho’s men with three league matches at Fratton Park in the first 15 days of the 2023-24 campaign.

In addition to Bristol Rovers (August 5), there are Exeter (August 15), Cheltenham (August 19).

Pompey’s second game of the season is a trip to League Two title winners Leyton Orient, while August is completed with a clash at Stevenage, who have this summer signed ex-Blues Nathan and Louis Thompson.

Elsewhere, there is a Boxing Day trip to Bristol Rovers, while New Year’s Day will see Stevenage at Fratton Park.

Pompey's 2023-24 season will kick off at Fratton Park against Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Easter programme consists of playing at Wycombe on Good Friday (March 29) and then hosting Derby on the Bank Holiday Monday (April 1).

The are midweek journeys to Cambridge United (October 24) and Burton (November 28), with the popular destination of Blackpool on Saturday, March 9.

The conventional League One season concludes with a trip to Lincoln on April 27, with the subsequent play-offs to be held in May.

Sadly, there are no new grounds for Pompey to visit in the league this season, although there is the chance to sample Reading for the first time in more than 11 years.

The Blues venture to the Madejski Stadium on October 28, having last met there for a 1-0 defeat in March 2012 during Championship days.

Meanwhile, Pompey return to Carlisle on February 10, following the Cumbrians’ promotion to League One.

The Blues’ most recent visit to Brunton Park was under Paul Cook in February 2017, when Gary Roberts, Amine Linganzi and Jack Whatmough netted in a 3-0 success.

That turned out to be a promotion season, claiming the League Two title 14 games later on a memorable afternoon at Fratton Park.