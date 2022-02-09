The Blues failed to overturn the Welsh international’s three-game ban following his dismissal at Oxford United on Saturday.

A bewildered Cowley subsequently described the Football Association’s decision as ‘bizarre’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were inspired by Michael Jacobs, who operated alongside Ronan Curtis behind the Blues’ two-pronged attack, with Louis Thompson sitting deep.

And Cowley was rewarded with his maiden League One triumph since defeating Morecambe on December 11.

He told The News: ‘Since we last won, we had a long Covid break as well, but it’s an important win. I think we will be better for it.

‘We missed Joe, he links our play, he’s a receiver, he handles the ball so well, he’s always available, so it does change things.

It was finally back to winning ways for Pompey head coach Danny Cowley, despite failing to overturn Joe Morrell's three-game ban. Picture: Robin Jones

‘Louis is an eight, but had to play out of position in that holding midfield role, which is not ideal. It changes his pictures and body position.

‘The appeal being turned down was quite bizarre really. You basically have to prove beyond doubt that the referee has made a clear and obvious mistake.

‘The laws of the game are beyond me. Violent conduct is headbtting somebody or kicking somebody off the ball or punching somebody in the face, that’s a three-game ban.

‘But serious foul play is also a three-game ban.

Pompey submitted this photograph as part of their appeal to overturn Joe Morrell's three-match ban

‘It’s like murder or manslaughter to me, they are completely different crimes and should have different sanctions, in my opinion.

‘Instead (against Burton), Ryan Tunnicliffe’s not quite there yet and we knew with Louis, after playing Saturday, he probably wouldn’t go beyond 60 minutes.

‘So if we played them both from the start, then both would have to come off – and then it’s who to bring on.

‘It’s not easy, but these are the cards we have been dealt and we have to find a way.’

Jacobs’ 33rd-minute corner was headed home by Sean Raggett to open the scoring against the Brewers.

Then the former Wolves man netted for a third straight game, with a smart finish four minutes before half-time.

Cowley added: ‘We have been rightly criticised for not using Michael more in the first part of the season and there were reasons for that.

‘He obviously took some time to get over his injury, he was behind the group fitness wise, when he did come back in he was still trying to find that sharpness.

‘He’s found that in recent weeks and his performance was a big part of why we won.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron