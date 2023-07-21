News you can trust since 1877
‘It’s looking good’: Championship signing’s big Portsmouth prediction after former Cardiff City, Hull City and Oxford United man's arrival

Gavin Whyte assessed Pompey’s new-look squad and insisted: Anything is possible this season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

The Championship arrival from Cardiff City believes it’s shaping up into a big campaign for his new side after their summer transfer spree.

And after looking at the quality of his new team-mates he’s in no doubt promotion is a realistic ambition for John Mousinho’s side.

Whyte has been impressed with the quality of the 11 summer recruits to date, as his new side set a frenetic pace when it comes to their transfer business.

The 27-year-old pointed out those new faces are in addition to a strong core of talent already in place at Fratton Park for the 2023-24 season.

Whyte is undoubtedly one of the more high profile signings of the summer, with Mousinho immediately making his former Oxford United team-mate a priority.

After linking up with his new team-mates following his signing being made at the start of the month, the Northern Ireland international likes what he sees.

He said: ‘From what I’ve seen so far we look like we have a good team and good players. I think it’s going to be an interesting season.

Pompey new boy Gavin Whyte is expecting big things next season after assessing Pompey's squad. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesPompey new boy Gavin Whyte is expecting big things next season after assessing Pompey's squad. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
‘I think we have been the busiest so far and you can see what the gaffer wants.

‘The players we’ve got in are adding to the players we already have, too. It looks like it’s going to be good.

‘I think the aim is clear - get as high as we can and push for promotion.

‘What else can you ask for? With the players we’ve bought and the players we have, anything is possible.’

Fans are still waiting to catch their first glimpse of Whyte in Pompey action, with the former Hull City man yet to feature in pre-season action.

He was not used against FC Europa after joining up with the rest of his team-mates for their Spanish training camp, following international duty.

Whyte then missed warm-up games against Bognor, Gosport and Hawks after a bout of illness, so is now looking to play catch-up over the next fortnight ahead of the League One curtain-raiser with Bristol Rovers.

He added: ‘The boys were in a week or two before me and look sharp. I was away with internationals, so that’s the reason I was behind. I’m itching to get into it, though.’

