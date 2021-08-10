'It’s never, ever, ever a sending off. Not in a million years': Portsmouth boss on Callum Johnson's controversial dismissal at Millwall
Danny Cowley insists Pompey will appeal Callum Johnson’s red card.
The right-back was handed his marching orders by referee Craig Breakspear in tonight’s 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Millwall.
His 47th-minute sending off following a challenge on George Saville was met with disbelief by the Blues bench, while Lions boss Gary Rowett believed it warranted nothing more than a yellow.
Cowley is convinced that ruined Pompey’s chances of finding a way back into the match against the Championship club.
And he will be seeking to overhaul the decision.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘I don’t know what he (the referee) has seen.
‘I have seen it back and I’ve spoken to him, he’s a good ref, an experienced ref.
‘I know there are supporters in stadiums for the first time, but, when the tackle happens, if you are 100 per cent sure, take a moment, feel the temperature, look at the reaction of both sets of players, feel the reaction of the supporters and try to make the right decision.
‘It was never a sending off. It’s definitely not a booking, it’s never, ever, ever a sending off. Not in a million years.
‘Young Callum Johnson has just apologised to the group in there. I told him he had nothing to apologise for.
‘It’s such a shame because we were well in that game and I thought we had a really good chance.
‘Then once you go down to 10 men against a team from the division above, you have to try to stay in the game and make it a shorter match because you know if you do stay in the game you get chances.
‘We will appeal that – and hopefully Callum will get the red card rescinded.’
