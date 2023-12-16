It's not a Pompey priority right now - but the issue of player contracts is on the horizon

The January transfer window is just around the corner, giving Pompey the chance to add to their ranks to maintain their already impressive 2023-24 League One title credentials.

Head coach John Mousinho has already admitted that a winger will likely be on his shopping list, while Regan Poole’s season-ending injury means a new centre-half can be expected as the Blues look to ensure they’re well covered in defence for the challenges that lie ahead.

Pompey are currently working behind the scenes to ensure they’re in a position to act once when the need arises. But, no doubt, it’s not the only thing they're keeping abreast of, with the subject of contracts starting to come to the fore as we approach the second half of the season.

At present, 17 players currently contracted to the club - including those on loan - have question marks over their Pompey futures, either next month or at the end of the season.

Pompey will take their time before deciding how they will proceed with each individual. They’ll want to devote as much of their energy as possible to the current race for the League One title. Meanwhile, where the Blues will be playing their football next season will be a determining factor in any forthcoming decision. In the meantime, here’s those who are entering the final six months or less of their existing Fratton Park stays - and who the club have options on.

