The Luton loanee came under fire from sections of the Fratton faithful during their 2-2 draw against Port Vale last month.

With the Blues playing out from the back, the 28-year-old misjudged his clearance which saw the ball find Funso Ojo, who was able to capitalise on the error.

But Macey understands the risks which come from playing out from the back but has insisted Pompey will reap the long-term rewards as Mousinho continues to implement his style of play on the squad.

He told The News: ‘It’s the way the game is nowadays and it’s developing as it heads down the leagues. I think you see more teams in League One and League Two trying to play that style of football.

‘The manager has made it clear that’s how he wants us to play and develop our game and that’s the way football is now.

‘I enjoy the challenge, there’s times when it can get a bit risky and a bit hairy like we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks but ultimately if that gives us the best chance of dominating a game then that’s what’s important.

‘There’s times when you do need to take a bit of a risk and he (John Mousinho) has been very clear that he’ll support us when those things happen.

‘There have been times when it’s been difficult for us to play out and teams have pressed us but at the end of the day, it’s not a way of playing which is just going to happen overnight.

‘It’s complex for a reason and the best teams do it and they build on it over years so it’s something we’re developing but it comes to a point where we also need to be effective.’

Since Macey’s arrival on loan from Luton in January, the keeper has kept seven clean sheets in 15 league games for the Blues.

But the keeper is adamant he will not take credit for their incredible defensive record in recent months.

He added: ‘I’ve been really happy with it on a personal note but I think the team are really happy with it as a collective, that’s what’s most important.

‘I’ve not been involved in the team where we defend as much as this, defending from the front, pressing and there’s been a lot of games where I’ve done nothing in terms of shots on target.