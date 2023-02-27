The Pompey midfielder’s crunching second-half tackle on Lincoln’s Daniel Mandroiu earned plenty of social media attention.

The Fratton faithful were impressed with the midfielder’s level of commitment which left the Imps’ substitute rolling around the floor in agony after firm, but fair, challenge.

It represented a Blues highlight from the goalless draw at Sincil Bank earlier this month, with the club themselves Tweeting footage of the much-talked about incident.

According to Tunnicliffe, the skill of tackling is no longer ‘allowed’ in the modern game.

Yet the in-form 30-year-old has vowed to continue thundering into challenges when the need arises as he seeks to help Pompey’s league placing.

He told The News: ‘Obviously it was a good tackle and has caught someone’s attention because you don’t really see that much in the modern game, it’s not really allowed.

‘I’m surprised the ref didn't give a foul for excessive force or going in too hard or something like that.

Ryan Tunnicliffe on the forgotten art of tackling - and that challenge against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That was part of my game when I was younger, but has sort of gone away from it more as I’ve got older.

‘For me to be the best player I can be, I need to play on the edge of aggression and try to get back to how I played when I was younger. I think we’re now seeing my performances are getting better.

‘You don’t get tackles like that nowadays, though, it has gone out of the game, but that’s the way of the modern world.

‘It’s more about pretty football now than tackling, but I will keep putting them in. If there’s a chance to tackle, then I’ll do it.’

Although the tackle became a major talking point on social media, Tunnicliffe insists the fan reaction largely passed him by.

Instead he has not been ‘not too bothered’ by the overwhelmingly positive response to the moment.

He added: ‘I don't really look too much on social media, but I’e been sent a few clips and a few of the boys have talked about it.