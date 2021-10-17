Danny Cowley is keen the Blues do not wallow in the disappointing 4-1 capitulation at Rotherham.

A spell of three goals in eight minutes undid some excellent work, condemning the visitors to a hefty defeat.

Swiftly League One moves to Tuesday, with Ipswich the visitors to Fratton Park.

It’s a return for ex-Pompey manager Cook, whose side are presently one point behind, despite their eye-catching recruitment drive in the summer.

And Cowley has called on his side to look ahead rather than glance behind.

He told The News: ‘We have to suck up the disappointment, we have to suck up the feeling of letting people down, we have to try to respond. You have to stand for something.

‘We're playing Tuesday night. We can’t affect what has happened, but you can influence what’s coming tomorrow and that’s what we’ll do.

Danny Cowley delivered rousing words following the 4-1 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘We will view, reflect and learn from the game, trying to make those learnings and right the wrongs of Saturday for Tuesday.

‘I feel the disappointment more than anyone, I can tell you. We’re all living it as well. You give up your whole life, it’s hard.

‘It’s not fatal, you’ve got to learn from it and try to find the answers, you have to move on.’

The Blues are presently 12th, having won once in 11 matches in all competitions.

Saturday’s match was fascinatingly poised at 1-1 when Gavin Bazunu fumbled a shot to gift Michael Smith the opportunity for his second of the game.

Up until that point, Pompey had put on an encouraging display – only to depart with a 4-1 thumping.

Cowley added: ‘It was such a disappointing period.

‘We were in a good place, we worked really hard to equalise, it wasn’t a great time and it happens. You’ve just got to be resilient.

‘It’s not about systems or formations, we were up against a really good team that are powerful and athletic.

‘Technically for 55 minutes we were in a good place, but it doesn’t matter because you then concede a bad goal, don’t respond and then concede another two.

‘It doesn't matter what you have done in the first 55 minutes, it’s irrelevant. Football is for 90 minutes and you have to play for 90 minutes.’

