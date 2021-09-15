It's official! This is the favourite Portsmouth shirt in club's history - as voted for by supporters themselves

Fans have been voting on their favourite kit in Pompey's history

And your own personal favourite is likely to be significantly swayed by the type of Pompey vintage you are.

But now supporters have spoken - and decided which is the best Blues kit to have ever been worn by our heroes down the years.

Thanks to Twitter account Forgotten Pompey Goals (@Pompey_Goals), we now know the shirt ranked as the most popular among Blues fans.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters voted this Admiral kit their favourite ever.

The man behind the account is Blues follower, Russ Coker, who, created a knockout competition for the kits which would see the most popular choices advance.

In true World Cup fashion there were play-off games to decide a final 32, with four-kit group stages seeing the choices whittled down to a final 16 - and then head-to-head battles to eventually decide the winner.

All the iconic greats from down the years featured significantly, from the Influence favourite worn by Jim Smith’s brilliant side who missed out on the Premier League by a single goal in 1993 to the Canterbury shirt sported by Harry Redknapp’s FA Cup winners in 2008.

In the final reckoning it was two 80s classics which went head to head, as the home Umbro number worn by Alan Ball’s Gremlins faced off against Admiral number sported in the top flight in the 1987-88 campaign.

And, after thousands of votes had been registered throughout the competition, it was the Admiral shirt which was eventually sponsored by South Coast Fiat, which narrowly took the honours - picking up 53.7 per cent of the final vote.

Coker explained he’d been blown away by the success of the competition with the likes of Alan Knight, Kevin Harper and Alan Biley all getting involved in the online banter.

Coker, 33, from Fratton, said: ‘It’s been great to watch all the banter between the different generations of supporters. The whole thing’s been brilliant.

‘For some people they might like a shirt because it’s the first they bought, for others it may be because their favourite player wore it.

‘Some of the older generation thought it would be one for the youngsters, but they had three of the four kits in the semi-finals - so it was fair play Pompey dads, you’ve played a blinder!

‘It was also good to hear from the ex-players. Kev Harper said his favourite was the gold shirt from when we got promoted, Alan Biley said he’d been following it all and even Alan Knight put up his favourite keeper shirt.

‘It’s been great to see how popular the whole thing’s been.’

After the success of the Pompey kit competition and a choice for favourite players, Coker has a host of ideas to keep the debate bubbling along with the online Pompey community.

He added: ‘When I started putting goals up, I wondered if people would be interested - but it just blew up.

‘I love listening to the stories and memories when you put something up, it’s been brilliant.

‘The next one will be favourite goals - not best goals, but favourite goals.

‘I’ve been asking for ideas and people have said about managers, the different badges and even most hated players - we’ve got loads to keep us going.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.