The 20-year-old from West Brom has racked up approaching 100 first-team appearances following loans at Cheltenham and Lincoln.

Yet before today’s encounter with Coventry, he had never before visited Pompey’s home.

Griffiths marked the moment with an 81st-minute penalty save against substitute Tyler Walker.

Although it couldn’t prevent a 2-0 defeat for Danny Cowley’s men against the Championship club.

Nonetheless, the occasion was still one to savour for the goalkeeper who regards ex-Fratton favourite David James as a footballing idol.

He told The News: ‘I hadn’t played at Fratton Park previously, but I’ve heard a lot about it.

‘I was due to play here for Lincoln last year, only to do my ankle ligaments in the February, which put me out for the rest of the season.

‘I’m still sort of on my way back, but I’ve now played a few games so I’m feeling sharp and am ready to go.

‘So playing at Fratton Park is something I’ve wanted to experience for a long time.

‘Even when I was on loan at Cheltenham, it didn’t happen because we were in League Two at the time,

‘It’s beautiful, I haven’t seen how the (South) stand was previously, but it’s lovely, with a lovely pitch and a good atmosphere.

‘Obviously it wasn’t full against Coventry, but I’m looking forward to seeing it when it is.

‘I’ve heard so much about it, of course I have, Fratton Park is so famous and nostalgic. I’ve read a lot about it, David James was one of my idols growing up and I’ve watched a lot of him.

‘I know a lot of people who have played here – and they say amazing things about the whole club, stadium and fans.’

After being goalless at half-time, Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres and Jonathan Panzo netted in the second half as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners.

Although Pompey did have their moments, with at least three excellent stops from Sky Blues substitute Simon Moore in goal.

Griffiths added: ‘Out of possession we were really good in the first half, in the second half there were some good bits.

‘Coventry are obviously really well-drilled and a really good team, it was a good test for us.

‘In possession we’ve got a bit of work to do, but these are new relationships, we’ve got a few new players, including myself, so throughout the first few games of the season we'll be building and building.

‘But I think we can take quite a few positives out of it.’

