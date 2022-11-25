The Blues boss believes supporters can get the wrong perception of the winger, as a result of his composed approach to the game.

Koroma is looking to build on an impactful cameo at Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, as his side aim to reach the FA Cup third round against MK Dons.

Koroma blasted in four goals in as many appearances in September and October, but has failed to find the back of the net in the next nine games.

Cowley remains convinced of the former Leyton Orient man’s quality, however, and feels that Koroma gets some unfair criticism.

Anyone looking at the manner in which he approaches the game as a reason for the winger’s form fluctuating is wide of the mark, according to the Pompey boss.

Cowley said: ‘Josh Koroma is very composed as a player and that means he has that moment extra.

‘It allows him to be very calm and execute technically.

‘Sometimes people get the wrong perception of those type players.

‘It’s so unfair and so untrue.

‘Josh is really focussed, dedicated and determined to make the most of his undoubted natural ability.’

Cowley thought there was certainly nothing wrong with Koroma’s attitude, as he came firing into the equation with 11 minutes left on Tuesday night.

Koroma’s attacking quality was evident with some probing runs, before he grabbed the assist for Zak Swanson’s stoppage-time goal.

Now the challenge is to carry that level forward, after there undoubtedly being a downturn in performances after arriving at high level.

Cowley added: ‘Josh had a good start and was really good when he came on Tuesday night in a slightly different role.

‘He put a lovely cross in for Colby, had a good chance himself hitting the side-netting and then provided the assist for Zak’ goal.

