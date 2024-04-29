Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League One champions Pompey were awarded a reception on Southsea Common on Sunday as fans were given another opportunity to celebrate their title success.

Work continues behind the scenes in preparation for their Championship return, though - and that looking-to-the-future policy is one being replicated by others following the completion of the League One season.

Here is the latest news from around the division.

Barnsley target ex-Pompey defender

Barnsley are reportedly keen on MK Dons boss Mike Williamson as they continue their search for a new manager. According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Tykes are big admirers of the former Pompey defender Williamson and view him as the man to take the club forward following the decision to sack Neill Collins.

The former centre-back moved to Fratton Park from Watford for a reported £2m in September 2009, but famously never played for the Blues. He left the Blues by signing for Newcastle in January 2010 as Pompey’s then financial troubles deepened.

Williamson began his managerial career with Gateshead in 2019, getting the club to the FA Trophy final last year, before moving to MK Dons in October. The 40-year-old won the EFL League Two Manager of the Month award for December and led the side to a fourth-place finish in League Two. The Dons will now take on Crawley in the play-offs as they bid for an instant return to League One.

Barnsley parted ways with Collins last Monday and quickly installed Martin Devany as their interim manager. The Oakwell outfit drew 1-1 with Northampton on Saturday to cling on to their place in the top six. They now face Bolton over two legs for a place in the League One play-off final.

Williamson is currently the 2/1 favourite for the Barnsley job.

Shrewsbury Town release retained list

It’s that time of the season when clubs announce their retained lists.

Pompey are currently in the process of compiling theirs - but Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst has already released his - just days after the Shrews finished the season in 19th after their 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Hurst insisted it was a ‘business decision’ as he said goodbye to eight members of this season’s squad, including Tom Flanagan, Elliott Bennet and former Pompey-linked midfielder Tom Bayliss.

eConfirming the new, he said: ‘First and foremos, it is not personal – it is a business decision as such. At the same time, I have not encountered anyone and I mean this truthfully, that I dislike.

‘They have all been good guys. They have not caused me an ounce of trouble in terms of anything at the training ground or anything like that. I want them to go and get somewhere else and kick on.

‘Hopefully some of the messages we have perhaps given them over the time we have worked with them – whether it is instantly or whether it is in a year or two years, I hope they get it at some point. I am pretty certain that all of them that have had that message will get a football club and I promise you I will not be wishing bad on them.’

‘If they go on and do really well and people say I have made a mistake then I can live with that,” he continued.

