The goalkeeper has made nine appearances during his time at Fratton Park

John Mousinho believes Josh Oluwayemi’s impending departure is the ‘best thing’ for his career.

The 22-year-old is in the process of cancelling his Pompey contract to enable a free transfer switch to Finnish club FC Lahti.

The decision has been described as ‘amicable’ by the Blues’ head coach, with the former Spurs keeper having six months remaining on his deal.

Although Oluwayemi hasn’t featured this season, last term he totalled nine appearances, including making his Football League debut at Bolton in January 2023.

Josh Oluwayemi is to leave Fratton Park for Finnish club FC Lahti. Picture: Jason Brown

And Mousinho is convinced the parting of the ways can be beneficial to the youngster’s footballing ambition.

He told The News: ‘Nothing is finalised at the moment, we are just working to make sure that both parties are happy with the terms.

‘It is amicable and I think it’s the best thing for Josh. The big game for us at the moment is to make sure he progresses in his career and moves on and I think this is the best possible way to do it.

‘If he has an opportunity to go elsewhere then we’ll do everything we can to make that happen.

‘It’s about opportunities. Josh’s opportunities here this year have been limited with how well Will has done. It’s very difficult for him to see that progression at this football club - and we don’t want to hold anyone’s future up.

‘I am sure Josh will go on and have a great career and that’s what it’s about for us, making sure he progresses down the line and makes a success of himself.’

Oluwayemi made 26 appearances at Chelmsford earlier this season, however returned to Fratton Park after breaking his thumb in training.

He has still not fully returned to action and continues to train with the Blues, with his switch to FC Lahti expected to go through on February 1.