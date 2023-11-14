Former Academy skipper also trialled at Birmingham, Wycombe, Brentford and Colchester in the summer.

A former Pompey player has featured for his third club in three months as he seeks regular first-team football to drive his development.

Promising Adam Payce was released by the Blues at the end of last season after three Papa Johns Trophy appearances under Danny Cowley.

The ex-Academy skipper subsequently trialled at Birmingham, Wycombe, Brentford and Colchester following his heartbreaking Fratton Park exit.

The attacking midfielder was eventually fixed up with National League South Farnborough in July following a successful trial.

After starting the season with Boro, Payce went on loan to Sholing in Southern League Premier South for an initial 56-day loan, making seven appearances.

Then last week he joined Isthmian League South Central Division side Hartley Wintney, again on loan, in the search for match minutes.

The 19-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw against South Park (Reigate), appearing as a 69th-minute substitute.

It’s an initial one-month loan with the seventh-placed side for Payce, who remains highly regarded by parent club Farnborough.

Former Pompey Academy skipper Adam Payce is currently on loan at Sholing - his third club this season. Picture: Jason Brown

However, they are keen for the talented youngster to gain more experience in men’s football to boost his development after leaving Pompey’s Academy in April.

Indeed, Payce netted 14 goals in 31 appearances last term for Sam Hudson’s side only to be released, with just team-mate Josh Dockerill handed a professional deal from the group.

The 2022-23 season also saw him make two appearances in the Papa Johns Trophy, coming on as a substitute against Crawley and Aston Villa Under-21s.

Payce previously made his first-team debut at the age of 17 years and 20 days in November 2021 against Crystal Palace Under-21s in the same competition.

Although, after appearing regularly in last season’s Hampshire Senior Cup campaign which ended in the quarter-finals at Bournemouth, he was released.

At the time of his July arrival at Farnborough, manager Spencer Day told the club’s official website: ‘Adam’s an exciting prospect who skippered Portsmouth last year, chipping in with numerous goals and assists.

‘I’m pleased he’s chosen us to help his development and despite his young age, has already shown numerous moments that shows he can have a great future in the game.’