The Blues came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win against a side relegated from the Championship at the end of last season and expected by many to make an instant return to the second tier.

Grant McCann’s men sat two points and three places below Danny Cowley’s table-toppers at the start of play.

But they finished the day five points adrift and dropping to sixth after being cast aside by in-form Pompey.

The Blues had to make do without the ever-reliable Connor Ogilvie, whose partner gave birth in early hours of Saturday morning.

However, in his place came club captain Clark Robertson, while on the bench were Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi, Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett, deadline-day signing Josh Koroma and Michael Jacobs.

All bar Jacobs were called upon by Cowley in the second half as the Pompey boss was able to keep his side fresh over the 90 minutes.

And with the likes of Denver Hume, Zak Swanson, Louis Thompson, Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe not involved at all, it showed the riches the Fratton Park side currently have at their disposal.

On-loan Huddersfield winger Josh Koroma set up Dane Scarlett for Pompey's winner against Peterborough after coming off the bench on 66 minutes Picture: Jason Brown

That fact wasn’t lost of Parkin, who provided his opinion on the Blues during ITV’s EFL highlights programme on Saturday night.

He also expressed surprise how the Blues had managed to bring in Koroma, who recorded an assist on his debut, on loan from Huddersfield as Pompey continue to set the pace – alongside Ipswich – at the top of the table.

Commenting on the win, the former Swindon man said: ‘‘I think it’s that strength in depth that Portsmouth showed today – Koroma coming on, Morrell, Hackett-Fairchild – they’ve got a really good squad there.’

And when talking over the highlights of goalscorer Dane Scarlett’s double, he said while watching the second: ‘And I love this goal, Koroma with the assist – somehow they’ve been able to get from Huddersfield!’