After all, Ben Stevenson’s arrival represents the second time in two years he has been recruited by Rich Hughes.

It was June 2021 when Hughes snapped up the former Coventry midfielder for Forest Green in his role as director of football.

At the time, Stevenson was a free agent following the expiry of his Colchester deal, and subsequently helped Rovers win the League Two title in 2021-22.

Then, two years later, with Hughes hunting for additions to strengthen Pompey, he again turned to a trusted player.

Now reunited with the 26-year-old, the Blues’ sporting director is convinced it will prove to be a shrewd capture.

Hughes told The News: ‘I have a very strong opinion on Ben, he’s a players’ player, reads the game well and keeps it very simple.

‘But, within that, John has done all his work. I got him and Rob Edwards (former Forest Green manager) to speak and they had a good conversation. Michael Doyle has coached Ben and he was positive about him too.

Ben Stevenson holds off Roarie Deacon in Saturday's friendly against the Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines

‘It was a group opinion, there’s no shying away from it. I know Ben really well and I think he’s a good player – but everyone was on board with the signing, as we all have been right the way through.

‘The first time I signed him, I genuinely felt he could help Forest Green because he gives balance and protection. He’s a player who has experienced highs, he did really well at Coventry, went to Wolves, and had to come through the hard way.

‘I think he’ll bring depth to the squad and will be a good addition.’

During his time at Forest Green, Stevenson made 79 appearances, scoring once.

He also achieved the distinction of being named Players’ Player of the Season during their League Two title-winning campaign.

Hughes added: ‘In a Forest Green team which won the league and had players who moved up a couple of levels in terms of Nick Cadden, Kane Wilson, Ebou Adams, it was Ben lauded by all the players.

‘He was Forest Green’s Players’ Player of the Season – and the players here will also love working with him

