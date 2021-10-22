The Blues head to Accrington on Saturday on a dismal run of one victory in 12 matches in all competitions.

The Crown Ground is hardly the ideal venue at which to galvanize a sinking season, nonetheless Cowley has come out fighting.

Now 15 years in management, he regards this period as the toughest of his career.

And the six-time promoted boss is ready to once again defy expectations and lead this team through a worrying time.

He told The News: ‘Some people have written me off all my life. I have spent my whole life proving people wrong.

‘I am much better in this moment than at certain times of my career when people put you on a pedestal. They think you can walk on water, which makes me feel uncomfortable because I know I can’t and I know I'll only disappoint them.

‘For me and Nicky to come as far as we have you need quite a lot of character and quite a lot of substance. You must have a pretty relentless work ethic and possess some skills as well.

Danny Cowley has come out fighting as he seeks to arrest Pompey's worrying form. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We totally believe in the way that we work.

‘This is the toughest moment of my career – fact. But I’ve been managing for 15 years, 725 games.

‘It’s up to us to work with players and help them through this moment because, ultimately, it is about them and they are the ones which really need our support.

‘It’s easy to be critical, but we haven’t been good enough as a management team in the last 10 games and the players haven’t been good enough on the pitch. These are facts.’

The Blues will take on an Accrington side positioned in 10th place and four points ahead.

And Cowley’s men are also challenged to secure a first away win since the opening day of the campaign at Fleetwood.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘Wallowing in self pity is not going to help anyone. We must stand up and pin our shoulders back, we are proud people.

‘We have to come out fighting and try to put a performance together which is going to make the team – and our supporters – proud.’

