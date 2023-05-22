Having attended 67 Blues matches this season, the Steep Primary School pupil is desperate not to let his ever-present tag slip.

Ollie’s Pompey love affair began in April 2014, when dad Simon took him to a League Two game at Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time aged six months and 10 days and in his mother’s sling, they would go on to become an instantly recognisable double act at all Pompey fixtures.

This season alone they have attended 46 League matches, six Papa Johns Trophy fixtures, two Carabao Cup ties, three FA Cup games and three in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

In addition, they were present for seven Pompey friendlies last summer, including the clash with Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena Football Center, in Murcia, Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two matches the pair have been absent for – Bristol City and Leyton Orient – were friendlies played behind closed doors, with supporters not admitted.

And to complete Ollie and his dad’s mammoth efforts to attend 67 Pompey games this season, they bumped into Tyson Fury at Morecambe in November.

Nine-year-old Ollie Milne pictured at Derby in April. He attended 67 Pompey matches this season.

Simon, a roof tiler from Steep, told The News: ‘I think we’re the only Pompey supporters to have attended every match this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At Ipswich for the Papa Johns Trophy in November, there was a car crash which stopped a lot of our fans attending, including Banks’ Bus, while I know Chris Gibbs didn’t go to Spain.

‘With John Westwood having a few bans this season, all the names normally associated with going to every game have missed some, although I might be wrong.

‘Ollie is absolutely obsessed with football. He plays it at school, watches it on the TV, goes to Pompey’s games, and plays it on FIFA Soccer. He can’t get enough of it.

Simon and Ollie Milne are a familiar double act at Pompey games, attending 67 in all competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I used to go on John Westwood’s minibus, but I wouldn’t take Ollie on there! So now we drive to every game together, across the country, I don’t want to think about the money spent on fuel.

‘What I work for is to pay the rent, to put food on the table, and for me and my lad to watch football together. It’s great to spend that time together.

‘Every time Phil Hayden and his girlfriend see Ollie at a game, they give him a pound, which he puts into a pot to save towards his season ticket. He also does a few odd jobs for me, such as sweeping up and mopping tiles, which I pay him for.

‘Last season that paid for his flight to Spain to watch us playing Qatar SC – and he’s already on about saving up for this summer when the team returns to Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Milne meets his Pompey heroes.

‘He’s picked up plenty of things from the players, including Toby Steward’s gloves, Dane Scarlett’s shirt against Accrington at home and Connor Ogilvie’s boots after the last game of the season.

‘Ollie was also the team mascot at Charlton in October. Afterwards I contacted Clark Robertson on Instagram to ask for his captain’s armband – and he replied saying he could do better than that.

‘So after the final whistle of following match, at Forest Green, he came and found my lad to hand over his shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Honestly, Ollie’s room is like a Pompey shrine!’

The nine-year-old’s favourite player is Josh Koroma, on account of the former winger wearing the same number 27 shirt that Ollie sports for Petersfield Town under-nines.

Those who have kindly donated their shirts – including Robertson, Scarlett and Ogilvie – are also popular in the eyes of the youngster.

Ollie Milne (right) meets Tyson Fury at Morecambe in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Derby ranks as his favourite Pompey away day, having marked his attendance at every ground this season.

As for proud dad Simon, he’s just delighted one of his three children is following in his footsteps.

He added: ‘My eldest son Elliott’s first Pompey home game was getting relegated against Derby in April 2012. He hates football now!

‘He’s aged 11 and doesn’t watch it, doesn’t play it, instead he likes films, video games and Harry Potter. Although doesn’t mind watching Petersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad