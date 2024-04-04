Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By a curious quirk, Lee Evans has previously claimed the League One title with two ex-Pompey managers.

Now the lucky omen is aiming for a remarkable hat-trick - this time with an incumbent Blues boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welshman’s glittering CV consists of three promotions, the latest achieved with Ipswich, who last season finished League One runners-up.

Before then, he was a member of Kenny Jackett’s Wolves side which romped to promotion with a staggering 103 points and 89 goals in 2013-14.

Lee Evans won the League One title under Kenny Jackett in 2013-14. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

They finished nine points clear of second-placed Brentford to take the League One crown, with Evans playing 26 times and scoring twice.

He later featured for Paul Cook’s Wigan on loan, only to be sold by parent club Wolves to Sheffield United halfway through the Latics’ 2017-18 League One title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook would then recruit him for Ipswich, only for Evans to outlast his manager at Portman Road and go up under Kieran McKenna last term.

And now he’s part of a Pompey side five points clear at the top with five matches remaining as they head into Saturday’s clash with Shrewsbury.

The 29-year-old told The News: ‘Kenny gave me my first real big chance, especially in the Football League and at such a massive club like Wolves, so I’m very thankful for him.

‘I had Paul Cook at Wigan and then he took me to Ipswich, so I have a lot to thank him for as well. Two good managers who have had two good careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Very different managers, though, very different personalities - even though both won promotions.

‘Wolves was probably the best team which has ever been in League One, although last year’s Ipswich side may have something to say about that. But that Wolves side, especially the forward players, had something special.

‘Bakary Sako went and played in the Premier League (for Crystal Palace), I was lucky enough to play with Kev McDonald in midfield, you can name loads from that team.

‘I started the first couple of months, then dipped out a bit with my form as I was only young, before coming back in towards the end for all the fixtures and parties!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I have loads of respect for Kenny. He tried to sign me for Pompey during the Covid season when I was at Wigan (2019-20) and I always wish him the best. We have a good relationship.’

Cook’s Wigan totalled 98 points in their 2017-18 title-winning season - 12 months after he walked out on Fratton Park to join them.

Under Jackett, the Blues finished eighth in their first season back in League One, with Brett Pitman netting 25 times.

Although Evans finished the second half of that campaign with Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United in the Championship.

Lee Evans was handed his full Pompey debut against Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I’ve had a number of spells under Paul Cook. He’s one you have your run-ins with, to be honest, that’s just the type of man he is.

‘He’s a good manager, though, who is doing really well with Chesterfield this season and another I have a lot of respect for.

‘In the season Wigan won the league, I was sold by Wolves to Sheffield United (January 2018), which was out of my control, but I was proud to play my part as a regular in the first half of the year.