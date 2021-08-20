Jackettball 2.0 - did Portsmouth fans get former boss wrong after Leyton Orient wonder goal?

In fact, former Pompey boss’ approach to playing the game earned a none-too-flattering moniker among some of his critics.

Jackettball was the term afforded his approach, which was perceived by many as a direct game rooted in the past.

Others would say the man who spent nearly four years in charge of the Blues before his sacking last March, was applying a counter-attacking game which had its fair share of success.

That’s borne out by the 59-year-old’s impressive 51.7 win percentage in his time at the helm - a post-war high for Pompey managers.

The criticism Jackett received reached an extended crescendo last season, culminating in his exit after the EFL Trophy defeat to Salford.

The former Millwall boss returned to the game in May at League Two Leyton Orient - and his side have started their season with four points from two games.

After an opening-day draw at Salford City, the O’s swept aside Exeter last weekend with a 3-0 success at Brisbane Road.

And the home fans were left wondering quite why his approach came in for such vitriol from Pompey fans, after a stunning third goal in the success.

Orient delivered an outstanding seven-pass move starting from keeper Lawrence Vigouroux which ripped through the Grecians, before Theo Archibald applied the final touch.

It was exactly the kind of free-flowing effort Pompey fans are hoping to see from Danny Cowley this season - and indeed have witnessed this term.

The goal, which has gone viral, has picked up plenty of comments since being posted on Orient’s Twitter account - including from Blues followers.

@LukeHurrentPFC said: Screaming out for this football at Pompey for years, got neckache the amount of times it was hoofed from def to att.

‘If Jackett had tried to play this brand of football at Pompey he'd be managing in the Champ. Hopefully he'd changed his philosophy much to Orient’s fortune.’

Meanwhile, @DanAuton2509 added: ‘Maybe Pompey just didn't have good enough players to do this, just saying.’

@PaulGwilliam1 replied: ‘There was chinks of light in four seasons of watching Jackettball. Enjoy your chink!’

To watch the Orient goal click on the tweet.

