Jim Smith.

And the Blues title-winning captain has paid tribute to the larger-than-life character of one of the game’s most highly-regarded managers.

Smith, who died in 2019, will always be fondly remembered among the Fratton faithful for guiding Pompey to the FA Cup semi-finals and going within a goal of making the top flight in 1993.

The former Newcastle, Derby and QPR boss then returned in 2002 as Harry Redknapp’s No2, and played a crucial role in helping the Division One champions to the Premier League.

It was in that second spell Smith brought West to Fratton Park on trial, with the pair acquainted from the former Inter Milan and AC Milan defender’s time together at Pride Park.

Speaking to The Harry Redknapp Show, Merson explained the Nigerian’s best days were perhaps behind him by that stage.

Merson said: ‘I remember when Jim brought Taribo West down.

‘He must’ve been 150, honestly!

‘Jim said: “here you are”, and brought him down for a trial.

‘Honestly, he must have been about 50.

‘What a character Jim was, though.

‘He loved a glass of UB40 did Jim, oh my god!’

Merson has explained how he regards the 2002-03 season spent with Pompey as the fondest of his decorated career.

He puts a lot of that enjoyment and success down to the work of Harry Redknapp in turning the side from Division One also-rans into champions.

‘Harry said "go and play",’ Merson added.

‘Harry and George Graham were the best two managers I played under by a distance - tactically and sorting teams out.

‘Harry brought in 10 free transfers, but everyone was in a position.

‘Nowadays they bring in him for £50m and him for £40m and him for £60m and it’s, "where are they all going to play?".

‘We’d been finishing in the bottom six every year and winning the last game of the season to stay up.

‘But with Harry it was “go out and play”. What a team.’