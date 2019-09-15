Joe Gallen reckons Pompey’s attacking options are the strongest he’s seen since arriving at the club.

And the assistant manager is certain there’s too much quality in the Blues’ ranks for them not to click into action this season.

Kenny Jackett’s side have endured an interrupted start to the League One campaign. They’ve played three fewer games than some of their rivals and collected just five points from as many games.

The likes of John Marquis, Marcus Harness, Ryan Williams and Ellis Harrison – who fired a double in the 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy victory over Norwich under-21s on Saturday – were recruited this summer.

Along with existing players such as Ronan Curtis, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins, Pompey have the troops to wreak havoc in the final third.

Gallen believes it’s the most potent group of forwards that have been at Fratton Park since he became Jackett's right-hand man in June 2017 – and is hoping they’ll hit it off against Burton tomorrow.

He said: ‘One hundred per cent they are (the best attacking players they've had at the club) because we probably have two for every position.

‘We feel we just haven't settled yet as a team. It’s been interrupted for us with the schedule in particular.

‘We feel we have goals in us and very good attacking options – not only playing but on the bench.

‘I’m waiting for it to click. There have been some good signs lately and it has to click because we have too good players for the level.

‘If you go through it, there are so many and they’d get in all the top-six sides throughout the division.

‘I think as a team we need to work just as hard as we did last year for the opposition not to score. That’s the team and means everyone.

‘We will score but we must make sure the other team doesn’t have a good night and create chances against us.’