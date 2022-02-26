Joe Morrell returns to Pompey's side against Fleetwood following his three-match suspension. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Morrell is among four changes to the team which won 2-1 at 10-man Shrewsbury in the week, marking a third successive win.

Back from serving a three-match ban following his Oxford United dismissal, he replaces Louis Thompson in the centre of midfield.

Also handed recalls against the Cod Army are Reeco Hackett, Tyler Walker and Marcus Harness.

They take the places of Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst, Mahlon Romeo and, of course, Shrewsbury match-winner Thompson.

The four are dropped to a bench which also contains Jay Mingi, but there isn’t room for youngster Harry Jewitt-White.

Harness is handed a right wing-back role, while Hackett is pushed into an advanced position, operating around Walker and Ronan Curtis.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Hackett, Robertson, Harness, Hume, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Hackett, Curtis, Walker.

Subs: Webber, O’Brien, Hirst, Ogilvie, Thompson, Mingi, Romeo.

