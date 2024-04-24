Joe Morrell's encouraging words to the Fratton faithful over his Portsmouth future
Joe Morrell admits he is ‘pretty sure’ he will remain at Fratton Park next season.
The popular Wales international is among 14 Pompey players out of contract at the campaign’s end, with Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett among them.
However, unlike many of his team-mates, Morrell’s situation hinges on a club option.
The former Luton man’s three-year deal signed in August 2021 contains a provision for the Blues to extend his stay by an additional 12 months, should they wish.
It effectively means the decision to stay with Pompey is out of Morrell’s hands - and he believes the club will take up that option.
The 27-year-old told The News: ‘The injury is getting there, I will be fit for pre-season and obviously I hope I’m here. I am pretty sure I will be here, but you never know.
‘I came to this football club to play for Pompey in the Championship. I’ve played a little in the Championship before and never saw this as a step down when I joined because I knew what the feeling could be playing for this club in the Championship.
‘It hadn’t been there for so long and I’m sure the first day of the season next year, this place or wherever we go will be absolutely bouncing. And I want to be there.
‘The club have an option on me, so that’s out of my hands and I’m sure the club will speak to my representatives.
‘Now we've been promoted, people will start having those conversations. But for me now it’s just about enjoying the achievements we’ve had.’
Morrell has been sidelined since January after a piece of cartilage broke off inside his left knee while facing Oxford United, requiring surgery.
The issue ruled him out for the remainder of the season, depriving Pompey of one of their most influential performers.
Nonetheless, the Welshman insists his recovery is ahead of schedule and he remains encouraged.
He added: ‘From a personal perspective, I have to work hard over the summer. I will be in over the summer, trying to make sure I’m in the best possible condition for pre-season.
‘But I’m pretty ahead of schedule, so I’m sure I’ll be back in time with the lads.’
