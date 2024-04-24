Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Morrell admits he is ‘pretty sure’ he will remain at Fratton Park next season.

The popular Wales international is among 14 Pompey players out of contract at the campaign’s end, with Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, unlike many of his team-mates, Morrell’s situation hinges on a club option.

Joe Morrell is hopeful of remaining at Pompey next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Luton man’s three-year deal signed in August 2021 contains a provision for the Blues to extend his stay by an additional 12 months, should they wish.

It effectively means the decision to stay with Pompey is out of Morrell’s hands - and he believes the club will take up that option.

The 27-year-old told The News: ‘The injury is getting there, I will be fit for pre-season and obviously I hope I’m here. I am pretty sure I will be here, but you never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I came to this football club to play for Pompey in the Championship. I’ve played a little in the Championship before and never saw this as a step down when I joined because I knew what the feeling could be playing for this club in the Championship.

‘It hadn’t been there for so long and I’m sure the first day of the season next year, this place or wherever we go will be absolutely bouncing. And I want to be there.

‘The club have an option on me, so that’s out of my hands and I’m sure the club will speak to my representatives.

‘Now we've been promoted, people will start having those conversations. But for me now it’s just about enjoying the achievements we’ve had.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrell has been sidelined since January after a piece of cartilage broke off inside his left knee while facing Oxford United, requiring surgery.

The issue ruled him out for the remainder of the season, depriving Pompey of one of their most influential performers.

Nonetheless, the Welshman insists his recovery is ahead of schedule and he remains encouraged.

He added: ‘From a personal perspective, I have to work hard over the summer. I will be in over the summer, trying to make sure I’m in the best possible condition for pre-season.