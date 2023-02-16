John Harley's first words as new Portsmouth No2 as he makes Chelsea admission

But he said the job on offer at Pompey was too good to turn down as he waved goodbye to Stamford Bridge.

The 43-year-old has spent the entire past decade at the Premier League club, working with their underage teams.

Indeed, having come through the ranks at the London Blues and making 30 appearances for them, it’s clearly a club that will forever be close to his heart.

Jon Harley

However, after experiencing life at Fratton Park, too – albeit during a difficult time in Pompey history – and seeing the vision that’s in place for the Blues’ future, Harley admitted he jumped at the chanced to return to PO4.

He told the club website: ‘I think I left Pompey on the Saturday and then started working there on the Monday. That was 10 years and one month ago.

‘I went in as an under-15s coach and then have spent the past few years with the under-18s and then the under-21s.

‘My position was all about developing players and we saw guys like Mason Mount and Reece James come through.

‘That’s the kind of thing I’m looking to do here – I want to help improve footballers. John and I have also crossed paths recently and he’s great man.

‘I was in a really good place at Chelsea, but when the opportunity to come here arose, it was something I couldn’t turn down.’

Harley, who made 26 appearance for Pompey in the 2012-13 season and during their difficult fall from grace, said he was looking forward to being reunited with the Fratton faithful and being part of a project that will hopefully have PO4 rocking again.

‘It’s really exciting to be back at Pompey again and I’m so excited to get started in my new role,’ he added.

‘I look back on my time as a player here and when Fratton Park is rocking, it’s such a great place to be.

‘I can still remember my debut against Bournemouth and walking out before the game to see a real togetherness among the crowd.

‘Everyone knew it was an incredibly difficult situation at the time, but the place was bouncing and the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up. I had goosebumps.