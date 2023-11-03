News you can trust since 1877
John Jenkins Stadium nears completion as solar panels installed on Portsmouth In The Community's new home

Solar panels have been installed on the John Jenkins Stadium as construction nears completion.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT
The large solar array was presented to the public at the new sports facility in Moneyfields Avenue this morning. Utilita Energy made a six figure donation to Portsmouth In The Community to make sure the stadium runs on greener energy.

The exact sum has yet to be confirmed. Clare Martin MBE, CEO of Pompey in the Community (PITC), said: “I would like to thank Utilita for their invaluable contribution to the John Jenkins stadium.

Clare Martin - CEO of Pompey in the Community on top of the John Jenkins stadium, with new solar panels being installed. Photo by Matt ClarkClare Martin - CEO of Pompey in the Community on top of the John Jenkins stadium, with new solar panels being installed. Photo by Matt Clark
“Utilita’s commitment to sustainability has been instrumental in helping make our community hub a reality. The installation of solar panels at the Stadium will not only reduce our environmental footprint but will also serve as a model for eco-friendly initiatives in our region.”

The solar array contains 358 x 415w Modules, which totals 148.57 kilowatts peak (kWp) – saving 25 tonnes of carbon per year. It’s estimated that 122,570 kWh worth of power will be produced every year, which is enough to run 41 homes per annum.

The stadium will soon become PITC’s new home, acting as hub for sport, education, health, inclusion, and disability projects. Ms Martin added: “Solar panels will allow us to lower our energy costs significantly, which, in turn, will enable us to allocate more resources to our community programmes and initiatives.

“The John Jenkins Stadium will not just be a place for football; it will be a vibrant community hub that hosts a wide range of events and activities, from youth sports to cultural events and educational workshops.

New solar panels at the John Jenkins Stadium. Photo by Matt Clark.New solar panels at the John Jenkins Stadium. Photo by Matt Clark.
“Utilita’s support will help us create a welcoming and sustainable space where our community can come together, grow, and thrive.” James Heyes, Head of Group Partnerships at Utilita, said the partnership between the company and the charity has blossomed over the years.

"The entire organisation is so focused on supporting everyone else, it’s nice to do something for them,” she said. “While Utilita has deals across football at every level, our passion remains at the very bedrock of the beautiful game – the grassroots community and aspiring youngsters.

"The John Jenkins Stadium will be a fantastic base for this brilliant charity, football and so much more. I’m just glad Utilita could play a small part in what has been a tremendous community effort.”

