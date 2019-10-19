Have your say

John Marquis returns to Pompey’s side for today’s visit to AFC Wimbledon.

The striker replaces Brett Pitman, who is sidelined with a groin injury, as one of three changes at Kingsmeadow.

With Kenny Jackett fielding a 4-2-3-1, Marquis will act as the lone striker against the League One strugglers.

The return of Craig MacGillivray from international duty sees him replace Alex Bass in goal, while Ryan Williams comes in for Ellis Harrison.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans occupies the number 10 role on the occasion of his 200th Pompey outing.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is back on the bench having missed two games through under-21 duty with Scotland.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Evans, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Downing, Haunstrup, McCrorie, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.