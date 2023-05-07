The 22-year-old endured a difficult afternoon after being recalled to Pompey’s side for their final match of the campaign.

The goalkeeper’s first-half error gifted Garath McCleary the Chairboys’ opener, while Lewis Wing later beat him from 45-yards with a stunning strike.

Oluwayemi then had to be substituted in the 64th minute after suffering concussion following a collision with Sam Vokes, requiring air as he left the pitch.

The former Spurs man is among 13 out-of-contract players waiting to learn whether they are part of Mousinho’s plans.

But the head coach will not be basing the decision on Oluwayemi’s performance in the 2-2 draw.

He told The News: ‘We knew everything we needed to know about Josh before this game.

‘It would have been really unfair to put him in the firing line and say it’s all or nothing on this match in terms of what the contract is,

The moment Josh Oluwayemi was clattered by Sam Vokes, subsequently forcing him off with concussion in the 64th minute. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We see him every day in training and we've seen him at Fratton Park and away from home as well, so we’ll be taking all of those things into account when making the decision over the next couple of days.

‘Josh has been really good around the place, is an excellent pro with a lot of promise, the signs are positive for him.

‘The decision won’t be made against Wycombe – and that’s the truth of it.

‘Of course it has revealed a bit more about him, some positives and areas to improve as well, so we will be taking what we know.

‘Joe Prodomo has worked with him for a year and knows him inside out – so that’s how we will make the decision.’

‘Josh has learned a huge amount about his game. Now he can go and review everything once he is over his concussion, look where he can improve, and strengthen all the areas he’s very good at.’

The 2-2 draw ensures Pompey finish eighth in League One, having been 15th when Mousinho took over.

Now he must oversee a summer overhaul, with Oluwayemi among those waiting to learn their futures.

He added: ‘By Josh’s own admission he is disappointed with the first goal – and we know that.

‘It wasn’t the execution, the ball just wasn't really on, he knows he can play beyond that and held his hand up at half-time, that's absolutely fine. Apart from that I thought he was really solid.

‘For the second goal, I apportion no blame to him, it was an absolute wonder strike, and to come back from that and still want the ball and to play was credit to him.

‘The concussion sums him up, he was brave, went into it, and didn't mind getting hurt.