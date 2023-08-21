John Mousinho admits the Blues were poised to plunge into the market after fearing their leading scorer could be out for up to 16 weeks with a fractured ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Rich Hughes and Mousinho subsequently explored potential replacements, with just Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee available in striking positions.

However, it has since been established that Yengi has sustained ankle ligament damage – and not the worst-case scenario.

With an absence actually likely to be up to two months, the enforced recruitment drive has been stood down.

Mousinho told The News: ‘The Kusini developments slightly changes things in terms of what we are possibly going to look for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The first thing is we’ve got the squad as it is now because of the fact we know there are going to be injuries. We always budget for 2-4 injuries, a bit more than that and you have to deal with it.

Kusini Yengi is expected to be out for up to eight weeks after sustaining ankle ligament damage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You have to take into account that you’re probably going to have that number of injuries through the season at any one time, along with suspensions.

‘We were close to coming up with our plan in terms of what we are going to do (about replacing Yengi), but that has slightly changed with Kas’ news that came late on Friday night.

‘If you had a long-term injury with Kas, it becomes automatic, you try to do something. With 6-8 weeks, then there’s the question of whether it is worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘By the time he comes back, we’d then have four centre-forwards in the building, we might be a bit too heavy at that point.

‘So it’s good news and we are definitely happy.’

Yengi could be back by mid-October, if his recovery goes to plan.

A previous ankle injury in pre-season saw his anticipated Pompey entrance delayed until the behind-closed-doors visit of Crawley in July.

He responded with a 22-minute hat-trick after appearing as a substitute in the 9-1 hammering of the League Two side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old went on to plunder four goals in his opening three outings this season, although was unused off the bench against Exeter last Tuesday night.

And the prospect of losing him long term had prompted the Blues to explore striking alternatives.

Mousinho added: ‘We are not back to the drawing board, because we have plenty of irons in the fire, but are just reassessing what that looks like if we want to do anything.

‘Most likely if we’d have had the worst news with Kas then maybe it’s the right idea to bring someone else in.