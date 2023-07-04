The Blues’ supposed interest in the 26-year-old has been persistently rumoured amid their ongoing summer recruitment drive.

The Ipswich attacking midfielder endured an injury-hit campaign as they secured promotion from League One last season.

A groin problem restricted him to just four outings after moving from Plymouth in a reported £500,000 deal in September 2022.

Now Camara has been linked with a switch away from the Championship club, with Pompey having been thrown into the equation by others.

Although Mousinho has scotched such claims.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘Camara was excellent for Plymouth a couple of seasons ago.

‘He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.

Ipswich's Panutche Camara is rumoured be interesting Pompey - but John Mousinho has set the record straight. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

‘He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.

‘When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in.

‘It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record.’

Pompey have already bolstered their central midfield this summer with the captures of Ben Stevenson and Terry Devlin.

They join Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Harry Jewitt-White as Mousinho’s options at present.

Ideally, the Blues would like to add a more attacking option, capable of scoring goals from a midfield area which is currently lacking that ability.

Nonetheless, despite Mousinho’s clear regard for Camara, who previously impressed at Crawley and Plymouth, he doesn’t appear to be a player on his radar at present.

