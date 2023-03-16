The central defender is available for the final 10 matches of the season after recovering from a groin problem.

Having travelled with the squad to Accrington as an additional player, along with Jay Mingi, John Mousinho insists Robertson is now in contention for a recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old has yet to play in 2023, with his last outing coming in the December 2-2 draw with Ipswich at Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, he is one of 13 players out of contract at the season’s end.

But Pompey’s head coach does not need to be won over by the Scot’s talents – and is well aware of what he can offer now fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Clark is now back to full fitness and I thought it was good for him to travel with the squad to Accrington because he brings a really good vibe to the whole place as club captain and being an excellent leader.

‘We have done a bit of extra diligence with him to make sure he doesn’t break down again and we feel we’re now in a good place where he's ready to return for selection.

Clark Robertson has yet to play in 2023 and is out of contract at the season's end - but he's now in contention for first-team duty. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Clark is an excellent player, a really cultured left-sided centre-half. It probably tells you everything you need to know about his ball-playing ability that, when I was down on set-pieces at Oxford against Pompey, not only was he a threat in the box but also might be taking them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We also know he’s an excellent defender and brings a huge amount of experience to the side. He’s composed on the ball, can drive from the back and deliver the ball really well.

‘We know what Clark is about, if he comes in, we know what he’s going to produce, he’s not a 19-year-old.

‘It would be nice for Clark to have a bit of playing time between now and the end of the season and if, for whatever reason, he doesn’t, we still know what Clark is all about.

‘It is really useful to have a look at players at any time, but particularly now and the first week of May. These players’ ambition is to play as much as possible and I am sure that’s Clark’s as well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally questions will now be raised over the ongoing presence of fellow left-footer Ryley Towler in the back four.

And Mousinho believes the youngster will rise to the fresh challenge.

He added: ‘The way I’d see it if I was Ryley is there’s a bit of competition now for that spot.

‘Ryley has performed excellently and deserved his starting place for the last 13 games he started for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad