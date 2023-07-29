New recruit Abu Kamara is featuring for Pompey against Bristol City in their final pre-season friendly of the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bristol City are the visitors to Fratton Park for the final friendly of pre-season, ahead of the August 5 kick-off against Bristol Rovers.

With the Blues’ head coach naming a 21-man squad, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop both return after missing the midweek defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Bishop goes straight into Pompey’s side, although Raggett is named among a 10-man bench against the Championship club.

Mousinho has chosen a 4-3-3 system, with newcomers Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy forming the centre-half partnership.

The central midfield consists of Marlon Park, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery, with Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully on the flanks.

Midweek signing Ryan Schofield is on the bench, serving as back-up keeper, along with Bristol City fan Ryley Towler.

Former Pompey pair Kal Naismith and Ross McCrorie are ruled out, but ex-loanee Cam Pring is named at left-back.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.