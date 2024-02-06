Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The impressive job John Mousinho is doing at Pompey guarantees his name will pop up whenever jobs become available higher up the footballing ladder.

So it should come as no surprise to see bookies offering odds on the 37-year-old becoming the new boss at Championship Huddersfield, who last week sacked Darren Moore.

It’s worth stressing at this point that the betting markets don’t always tally up with what’s really going on behind the scenes as a club conducts its search for a new manager. Meanwhile, at no point are we speculating that the Blues head coach is in the frame to replace former Pompey defender Moore at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, it’s clear that some punters believe the former Oxford and Preston defender is a suitable candidate for the job and could steer the Terriers away from their current position of 21st in the Championship table. Indeed, Mousinho ranks quite highly in the betting, with SkyBet, for example, offering odds of 16/1.

They’re the same odds as Wayne Rooney, current Reading boss Ruben Selles and Jurgen Klopp’s No2 at Liverpool, Pep Lijnders.

That places the Pompey coach, who currently has the Blues sitting top of the League One table, among the favourites for the role. Yet there’s more highly-fancied managers/head coaches who people are putting their hard-earned money on - including former Barnsley and Swansea boss Michael Duff, who is the ⅚ favourite to succeed Moore at Huddersfield. Ex-Birmingham boss John Eustace is second favourite at 9/4, while former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom - another manager currently out of work - is priced at 6/1.

Others the bookies are taking bets on include current Terriers caretaker boss Jon Worthington (8/1), Alex Neil (12/1), former manager David Wagner (12/1) and Mark Hughes (12/1).

Mousinho’s reputation has soared since the Blues sprung a surprise by turning to the then Oxford United defender last January to succeed Danny Cowley. At the time Pompey were 12th in the table after a run of one win from 14 league games. But fast forward 12 months and the Fratton Park outfit sit top of the table with a four point advantage over their nearest rival, albeit with teams below them having game(s) in hand.

To date Mousinho has won 31 of his 61 games in charge at PO4, losing just 10. The Blues’ last victory was a 4-1 humbling of Northampton at Fratton Park, with four of Pompey’s January signings featuring in a win that keeps them on course for a return to the Championship.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, won one of Moore’s last 12 games in charge - a run of results that leaves them in a relegation battle. They beat fellow relegation candidates Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on Saturday. But whoever takes the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium has a battle on their hands to prevent them slipping into the third tier for the first time since the 2011-12 season.