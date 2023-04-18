And to do so, the head coach has revealed the Blues will be focusing part of their attention on adding more wingers to the squad in the transfer window.

Owen Dale, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Dane Scarlett, Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett have all operated out wide for Pompey this season.

Collectively, they have 15 goals between them in League One this term – which is four fewer than top-scorer Colby Bishop (19).

Meanwhile, the six have registered 14 assists for the Blues, who are the division’s ninth highest goal-getters this season.

Only Hackett and Lane are contracted beyond the 2022-23 campaign, meaning fresh faces out wide are a certainty in the summer.

And whoever is targeted, Mousinho has insisted they must carry more of a goalscoring threat if Pompey are to be considered serious promotion contenders.

He said: ‘Naturally, because it’s an area we don’t have a huge amount of contracted players in, that’s something we have been looking at since January.

John Mousinho has identified the area of weakness Pompey must address this summer.

‘We have been very deliberate that we don’t do anything too early or put our eggs in any baskets too early because we are still assessing players.

‘I still think we are learning a lot about players day in, day out on the pitch and what we see at the weekend.

‘We’re doing that in all positions but particularly the wide ones because of the amount of spots that are available come the summer.

‘Naturally, we'll look at the more wide-attacking players, the 10s and the eights to provide us with more of those (goals).

‘It’s then about bringing in the players who provide that goal threat but also working on creating opportunities, putting them in the right position and then being ruthless in putting the ball in the back of the net.’

Connor Ogilvie is Bishop’s nearest challenger to this season’s golden boot award at Fratton Park. However, the left-back has no chance of overtaking the striker with his five goals for the season.

That lack of goals from elsewhere in the team has let Pompey down massively.

Mousinho is adamant that history can’t be allowed to repeat itself next term.

He added: ‘We want goals and assists everywhere over the pitch.

‘We’ve probably relied too heavily on Colby for providing those goals and we want to expand the selection of where those goals come from.