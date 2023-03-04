And Pompey’s boss has vowed there will be no discussions in the ‘short-term’ over the Irishman’s future.

Scans on Friday revealed Curtis suffered an ACL in his left knee during Tuesday night’s 3-1 success over Bolton.

The 26-year-old had started the match, before substituted late on through an undiagnosed injury issue.

Curtis is out of contract at the season’s end and now faces an uncertain future as he focuses on his recovery.

Yet for Mousinho, it’s far too early to begin discussions what next in terms of his ongoing stay at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘I’m really disappointed for Ronan. Who knows how long he is out for, it’s not a short-term one, though.

‘It’s definitely the season and beyond, into next season, and can really depend on how well the surgery goes and how strong the knee is going into that surgery.

Ronan Curtis has been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Number one I am gutted for him, forget about everything else with the club.

‘He was coming into some form, everybody saw that at Fleetwood and then he got his ankle injury.

‘Then he came into it in the last two games and got the goal against Cheltenham and was a threat against Bolton.

‘The contract is probably the first thing that everybody thinks of and we will have a look at that and see what that looks like for the club and Ronan.

‘We will have that discussion. It isn’t right to have that in the short-term, we need to make sure we get everything right medically and then go from there’.

Curtis was replaced in the 82nd minute by Joe Pigott in the victory over Bolton.

It represented his 226th appearance for the Blues, consisting of 57 goals, since his arrival in the summer of 2018.

Mousinho added: ‘Ronan tried to play with the ACL and didn’t know at the time, I did the same because you actually feel like you're okay.

‘Your muscles can take over in the heat of the moment in the game then, when you come off and have a scan, it shows the extent of the damage.

‘We were surprised, we weren't expecting those results. We were expecting it to just be a knock.