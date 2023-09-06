John Mousinho keeps door open to Portsmouth fringe star as Derby County handed suspension boost
All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth amid the club's international break.
Portsmouth now have some extra rest ahead of their next League One clash.
John Mousinho’s men defeated Peterborough United last weekend to continue an unbeaten start to the season. Pompey are the only team in League One yet to lose with six games played, and it will be interesting to see how long that run lasts, with Portsmouth next in action against another likely promotion contender in Derby County.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Fratton Park.
Hume latest
Portsmouth boss Mousinho has opened up on the uncertainty surrounding Denver Hume after the club failed to offload the out-of-favour star during the summer transfer window.
“We brought Jack (Sparkles) in to be our back-up left-back thinking Denver was going to go, so the situation is probably very, very similar to what we have seen,” said the Pompey boss.
“You never know whether Denver will play for us, he is there as a squad member, was involved in a few pre-season games and obviously trains with us every day. I wouldn’t rule anything out, everybody knows what the situation is at the moment and we’ll handle that and go forward with it. There’s no issue at all.”
Derby boost
Derby County have been handed a boost ahead of their clash with Portsmouth after the break.
Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith was sent off during the Rams’ away defeat to Bolton last time out, but they have since appealed the red card, and they have been successful in their appeal.
The red card was given for a handball outside the area, but further angles have since emerged that show the ball struck Wildsmith in the chest. The EFL have recognised the error and reversed the dismissal, making Wildsmith eligible to face Portsmouth after the break.