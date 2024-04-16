Kusini Yengi returns to Pompey’s side against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have made five changes for the match which could seal a Championship return.

Leading the alterations to the side which drew 1-1 at Bolton is Kusini Yengi, who replaces 20-goal top scorer Colby Bishop in attack.

Zak Swanson, Lee Evans, Tino Anjorin and Gavin Whyte also come into the side against Barnsley as the Blues chase a point for promotion - and victory for the League One title.

Joining Bishop on the bench are Joe Rafferty, Owen Moxon, Paddy Lane and Callum Lang, who all started on Saturday.

Indeed it’s an impressive array of talent on Pompey’s bench for what could be an emotional night at Fratton Park.

Elsewhere, Jack Sparkes drops out of the squad, while Myles Peart-Harris again misses out.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Evans, Kamara, Anjorin, Whyte, Yengi.