Portsmouth are still riding high at the top of the League One table as they head into an international break.

Pompey are one point clear at the top of the table, though Oxford United do have a game in hand. John Mousinho’s man now have an EFL Trophy clash to take care of, but they will then get more than a week off due to the number of players they have involved in international action.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Pompey and their rivals.

Vincent latest

Pompey boss Mousinho has provided an update on Liam Vincent’s future, with the club looking for sort a loan move ahead of January.

Mousinho has said: “He has gone on loan to Worthing this season and we are looking to get him out again for a bit more frequent football. Unfortunately that hasn’t happened at the moment, so we will weigh that up.”

Vincent is only under contract until the end of the season as things stand, and he is going to need an opportunity to prove himself if he is going to earn aother contract.

Charlton blow

Charlton Athletic midfielder Terry Taylor has confirmed he will undergo surgery in a big blow for the Addicks.

“Wanted to let all you Addicks fans know that I need surgery on my ankle after last weekend,” Taylor wrote on X. “Not the way I wanted to start my time here but I’m going to work harder to recover and get back on the pitch. I’ll be behind the boys with you all until then!”